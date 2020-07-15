Fowler (back) is expected to participate in Thursday's intrasquad game, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 34-year-old has been sidelined by back tightness over the past few days, but he should be back on the field for Thursday's intrasquad action. Manager Mike Shildt previously said he wasn't concerned about the injury, and a quick return to the field would put Fowler on track for Opening Day. The veteran outfielder finished 2019 with a .238/.346/.409 slash line with 19 home runs in 150 games and is expected to begin this season starting in right field.
