Fowler, who is on the COVID-19 injured list due to medication he's taking for a stomach ailment, is starting to feel better, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "It's going to be some period of time," manager Mike Shildt said, "but he's starting to regulate and feeling better and eat a little bit more consistently. So positive things for him personally."

The news the veteran outfielder has been able to up his nutritional intake is certainly positive with respect to his recovery. However, as Shildt himself alludes to, Fowler could potentially be out beyond just the minimum time required by his injured-list stint, although more clarity on the situation should come in the next few days.