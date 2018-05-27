Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Shows improvement Sunday

Fowler (knee) is slowly getting better according to manager Mike Matheny, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Fowler was drilled by a pitch Saturday on his right knee, and although X-rays came back negative, he could require a short stint on the disabled list. He was reportedly feeling better Sunday, but another update will likely be available Monday.

