Fowler's placement on the COVID-19 injured list is due to the fact that he's taking a medication which compromises his immune system, placing him at a heightened risk regarding the virus, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler has reportedly taken the same medication for a stomach issue in the past, but the medical realities that come with playing baseball during a pandemic will force him to be extra careful this time around. He's expected to be sidelined for at least a couple weeks but should have a shot to return before the end of the season. Some combination of Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas should see increased playing time in the outfield during his absence.

