Fowler (not injury related) returned to the lineup in Monday's loss to the Royals and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout.
The veteran outfielder had been sidelined on the COVID-19 injured list since Sept. 2 while taking potentially immunosuppressive medication for a stomach ailment. Now back to full health, Fowler should remain in his starting right field spot for the final week of the regular season as the Cardinals make a push for a postseason spot.
