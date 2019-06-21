Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits again Friday

Fowler remains on the bench Friday against the Angels, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Fowler sits for the second straight contest, with Jose Martinez starting in right field on both occasions. Fowler's .753 OPS on the season is a near match for Martinez's .755, which doesn't appear to give a good reason for a switch in the depth chart, though the former is hitting just .171/.229/.342 over his last 25 games.

