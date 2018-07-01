Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits again Sunday

Fowler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Fowler has now sat three consecutive games, which is a bit out of the ordinary considering that two of them were against right-handed pitching. That will again be the case for the series finale, as Harrison Bader will get the nod in right field despite righty Mike Foltynewicz taking the hill for the opposing Braves.

More News
Our Latest Stories