Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits again Wednesday
Fowler is not starting Wednesday against the Padres.
Fowler has now sat in favor of Harrison Bader in three of the Cardinals' last four games. Two of those have come against lefties, though the switch-hitting Fowler has hit slightly better against southpaws over the course of his career. The veteran outfielder is hitting just .172/.274/.285 on the season, though, so the Cardinals may continue to sit him more and more frequently.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Cedes start to Bader on Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out versus southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Keeps on hitting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Three-hit day in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.