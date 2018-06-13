Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits again Wednesday

Fowler is not starting Wednesday against the Padres.

Fowler has now sat in favor of Harrison Bader in three of the Cardinals' last four games. Two of those have come against lefties, though the switch-hitting Fowler has hit slightly better against southpaws over the course of his career. The veteran outfielder is hitting just .172/.274/.285 on the season, though, so the Cardinals may continue to sit him more and more frequently.

