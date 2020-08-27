site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sitting for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fowler is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Fowler went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Game 1. In his absence, the Cardinals are starting Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson in their outfield in Game 2.
