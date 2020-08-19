Fowler is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Fowler will head to the bench for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after going 0-for-4 in Game 1. Tyler O'Neill is starting in left field and hitting sixth in his place.
