Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sitting out series opener
Fowler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
The switch-hitting Fowler has fared better against left-handed pitching throughout his career, but he'll find himself on the bench in any case with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. Jose Martinez will replace Fowler in right field.
