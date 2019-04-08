Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sitting out series opener

Fowler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The switch-hitting Fowler has fared better against left-handed pitching throughout his career, but he'll find himself on the bench in any case with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. Jose Martinez will replace Fowler in right field.

