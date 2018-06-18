Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Situated on bench Monday
Fowler is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
With Monday's absence from the starting lineup, Fowler will have now been relegated to the bench in five of the team's past six games. While four of those absences have come against left-handed pitchers, Monday's day off against right-hander Nick Pivetta suggests he may continue to cede starts to Harrison Bader moving forward regardless of who is pitching. Bader is starting in right field and hitting seventh in this one.
