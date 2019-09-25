Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Situated on bench

Fowler is not starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Fowler will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather following Tuesday's 19-inning loss, during which he went 1-for-8 with a solo home run and five strikeouts. Jose Martinez is starting in right field and hitting second in place of Fowler in this one.

