Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Situated on bench
Fowler is not starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Fowler will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather following Tuesday's 19-inning loss, during which he went 1-for-8 with a solo home run and five strikeouts. Jose Martinez is starting in right field and hitting second in place of Fowler in this one.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers, earns platinum sombrero•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Plates two from leadoff spot•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leadoff success continues•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Thriving in leadoff role•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Reaches base four times•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...