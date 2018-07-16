Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Slugs seventh homer in win

Fowler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is still mired in the worst offensive slump of his career, but he'll at least head into the multi-day layoff the All-Star break affords him with a bit of momentum. Factoring in Sunday's production, Fowler has a pair of multi-hit efforts and home runs in his last four starts, along with five RBI. It remains to be seen if recent changes at the managerial level and with the team's hitting coach will help Fowler turn his season around in the second half.