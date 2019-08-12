Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Slugs two-run shot
Fowler entered Sunday's win over the Pirates as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.
Fowler's 399-foot shot to left center with Tommy Edman aboard in the eighth gave the Cardinals' some valuable breathing room by extending their lead to 11-8. The veteran outfielder now has a six-game hitting streak during which he's generated four extra-base hits (three doubles, one homer) and two multi-hit efforts.
