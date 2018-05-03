Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Smacks fourth homer
Fowler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Fowler was riding a 1-for-23 stretch before the two-run shot, seeing his average drop to .170 in the process. Even if it ends up being a down year for the 32-year-old, it seems unlikely that his average would remain below the Mendoza Line for much longer. Fowler seems to be suffering from some terrible luck, as he currently has an unsustainably low .183 BABIP versus a .335 mark for his career.
