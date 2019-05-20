Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Smashes game-tying homer
Fowler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to tie the game in the top of the ninth against the Rangers on Sunday.
Eventually, the Rangers won in extra innings, but Fowler's homer gave the Cardinals brief life. Fowler is hitting .273 and owns an impressive .405 on-base percentage, but he's featured very little power this year. He has posted a .405 slugging percentage with just three homers and 12 RBI. Fowler also has 18 runs and two steals on four attempts in 121 at-bats.
