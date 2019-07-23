Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Snaps out of multi-game skid

Fowler went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Monday.

Coming into Monday, Fowler had been mired in a 2-for-20 funk that had encompassed his prior six games. The veteran snapped it with his first multi-hit effort since July 14, and he added his first stolen base since June 6 for good measure. Despite the aforementioned multi-contest skid, Fowler is still enjoying a solid July (six extra-base hits, six RBI, .271 average) thanks to a strong start to the month.