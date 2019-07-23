Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Snaps out of multi-game skid
Fowler went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Monday.
Coming into Monday, Fowler had been mired in a 2-for-20 funk that had encompassed his prior six games. The veteran snapped it with his first multi-hit effort since July 14, and he added his first stolen base since June 6 for good measure. Despite the aforementioned multi-contest skid, Fowler is still enjoying a solid July (six extra-base hits, six RBI, .271 average) thanks to a strong start to the month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal