Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Starting for fourth time in five games

Fowler will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Reds.

It's been a miserable second season in St. Louis for Fowler, but things are beginning to look up for the 32-year-old. Fowler has delivered two-hit performances in two of his last three starts, and will garner his fourth start in five games overall Sunday. Tommy Pham will move to the bench in the final game before the All-Star breaks as Harrison Bader slots in next to Fowler in the outfield.