Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Stays red hot in win
Fowler went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and two runs in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Reds.
Fowler's fourth multi-hit effort over the last five contests also included his eighth and ninth RBI over that span. The hot-hitting outfielder has already raised his season average 12 points to .270 in 41 September plate appearances while also generating a .520 wOBA and season-best 46.4 percent hard contact rate in that stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers in third straight contest•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Tallies double, homer in 10-inning win•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches three-run homer in Chicago•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Draws start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: X-rays come back clean•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in Saturday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...