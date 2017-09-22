Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Stays red hot in win

Fowler went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and two runs in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

Fowler's fourth multi-hit effort over the last five contests also included his eighth and ninth RBI over that span. The hot-hitting outfielder has already raised his season average 12 points to .270 in 41 September plate appearances while also generating a .520 wOBA and season-best 46.4 percent hard contact rate in that stretch.