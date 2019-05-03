Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Still sitting Friday

Fowler (illness) sits for the fifth straight game Friday against the Cubs.

It's not entirely clear whether Fowler has simply slipped behind Harrison Bader on the depth chart or if he's still battling the flu which was reportedly keeping him out of action earlier in the week. The fact that he hasn't even appeared off the bench since Monday points to the flu as the most likely explanation.

More News
Our Latest Stories