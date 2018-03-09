Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Struggling with bat early

Fowler, who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run in Thursday's 5-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins, is just 2-for-15 in his first seven spring training games.

The veteran outfielder has a double among his two hits, along with four walks and three runs, so his spring hasn't been a total washout thus far. However, it's a stark departure from Fowler's debut camp with the Cardinals last season, one in which he hit .349 across 43 at-bats. Then again, Fowler was unable to parlay that success into a hot start during the regular season, as his .222 average over the first 52 games of 2017 led to a demotion from the leadoff spot. The 31-year-old is scheduled for a second go-around at the top of the order to kick off 2018, and the fact he considerably brought up his numbers by season's end last year (.264/.363/.488 and a career-high 18 home runs and 64 RBI) serves as evidence he appears to still have plenty left in the tank.

