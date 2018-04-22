Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Successful out of new spot in order
Fowler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Reds on Saturday.
Fowler slid out of the leadoff spot for the first time all season Saturday, and he may have reaped the benefits of having Paul DeJong hitting directly behind him. Ultimately, both he and DeJong went deep back-to-back in the sixth, with Fowler's round tripper serving as his second in the last five games. The blast also snapped the 0-for-12 slump that had encompassed the outfielder's previous three games, although his average still remains an unsightly .181.
