Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Suffers bruised foot

Fowler left Friday's game against the Pirates with a left foot contusion, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler appears to have avoided a significant injury, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. He'll likely be reevaluated Saturday after arriving to the ballpark. Expect Tyler O'Neill to draw the start in right field if Fowler can't go.

