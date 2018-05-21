Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Takes seat Monday

Fowler is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.

Fowler has reached base in five straight games, but he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games as the Cardinals give Tyler O'Neill -- one of the team's top prospects -- a third consecutive start in the outfield. The veteran is hitting just .160/.281/.292 through 40 games this season; while his job remains secure at the moment, Folwer could continue to cede some opportunities to O'Neill if he doesn't figure things out at the dish relatively soon.