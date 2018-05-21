Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Takes seat Monday
Fowler is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.
Fowler has reached base in five straight games, but he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games as the Cardinals give Tyler O'Neill -- one of the team's top prospects -- a third consecutive start in the outfield. The veteran is hitting just .160/.281/.292 through 40 games this season; while his job remains secure at the moment, Folwer could continue to cede some opportunities to O'Neill if he doesn't figure things out at the dish relatively soon.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Putting in extra batting cage time•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Day off Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...