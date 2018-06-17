Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Takes seat Sunday

Fowler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Fowler finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with all of those absences coming when lefties have started for the opposition. While Fowler may still retain primary duties in right field, it's clear his standing atop the depth chart is on shaky ground in light of his career-worst .559 OPS. Fowler's season-long struggles have opened the door for Harrison Bader to pick up more work in the outfield.