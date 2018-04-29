Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Takes seat Sunday

Fowler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler appeared to be breaking out of his early-season slumber after recording back-to-back multi-hit games against the Reds on April 12 and 13, but the offense has dried up ever since. He's managed just four hits in 38 at-bats since that time, dropping his season average to .170. Fowler's on-base and baserunning skills are probably enough to lock him into a regular role with the Cardinals, but he could begin ceding starts to Harrison Bader on a more frequent basis if he fails to provide more offense in the near future.