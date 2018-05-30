Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Three-hit day in return to lineup
Fowler went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.
Fowler missed three straight games after getting hit by a pitch on his right knee Saturday, but he avoided a DL stint and showed no signs of rust in his return. The three hits matched a season-best, but the 32-year-old is still hitting a lowly .172 and figures to be rotated out of the lineup a couple times per week unless that number starts turning around.
