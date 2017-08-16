Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Three hits in Tuesday's loss
Fowler went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Red Sox.
The center fielder now has four multi-hit performances in eight games since coming off the DL, compiling a .458 (11-for-24) batting average during that stretch with a homer, eight runs and eight RBI. While this seems likely to be the first season of Fowler's career in which he doesn't steal double-digit bases, his 15 homers in 88 games is already just two shy of his previous career high.
