Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Thriving in leadoff role

Fowler, who went 0-for-1 with three walks and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Friday, has thrived since taking over the leadoff role Aug. 6, Stu Durando of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "We've been comfortable with Dexter at the top for a while now," manager Mike Shildt said. "He's taking good at-bats and went through a stretch recently where he was hitting balls at people and he's getting rewarded more recently. He's working his walks and doing a good job on the bases."

Fowler has 22 RBI over his last 31 games at the top of the order and has an elite .399 on-base percentage over that period as well. The latter figure is partly the byproduct of Fowler's elevated 16.8 percent walk rate over that span, a level of plate discipline Fowler has supplemented with 14 extra-base hits (nine doubles, five home runs). The veteran outfielder's 2019 campaign qualifies as a highly encouraging resurgence following a 2018 season in which Fowler looked finished at times.