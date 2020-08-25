Fowler went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a walk in a win over the Royals on Monday.

The veteran outfielder' seventh-inning double extended the Cardinals' lead to 6-0 at the time and rang up Fowler's sixth and seventh RBI of the season. The 34-year-old's solid .277/.333/.426 line is an exponential improvement over much of the last two seasons, even as Fowler's current 27.5 percent strikeout rate over 51 plate appearances qualifies as a career-high figure.