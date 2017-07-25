Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: To DL with wrist strain

Fowler was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a left wrist strain, David Solomon of 550 KTRS reports.

There was no word of an injury for Fowler following Monday's game, but he will nonetheless head to the DL and make way for prospect Harrison Bader, whose contract was purchased as a corresponding move. Fowler is hitting .241/.333/.452 with 14 home runs and four steals this season. It is unclear exactly how long he will be out with the wrist injury.