Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: To stay course in treatment plan
Fowler (foot) will remain on his original rehabilitation plan -- which includes putting no weight on his foot until September -- after consulting with team physician Dr. George Paletta on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Fowler is also supposed to wear a cast for a span of between 2-to-3 weeks following his rest period, so there will only be a handful of games left in the regular season by the time he's ready for activation. The veteran outfielder has endured a forgettable campaign overall, and the Cardinals may simply shut him down for the duration given the circumstances. More information on their plans should emerge within the next several weeks.
