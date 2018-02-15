Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Top option as leadoff hitter

Manager Mike Matheny said Fowler will probably begin the season as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler opened the 2017 campaign atop the team's order, but he was eventually dropped to third -- with Matt Carpenter taking over as the leadoff man -- after struggling to a .222/.317/.423 line in his first 52 games as the No. 1 hitter. He'll get another shot to prove he can be the tablesetter St. Louis signed to a five-year contract prior to the 2017 campaign. If he sticks atop the order all season, his RBI count may regress closer to his 2016 total while his runs scored should enjoy a nice spike.