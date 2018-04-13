Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Vintage leadoff effort Thursday
Fowler went 2-for-5 with an RBI from a bases-loaded walk and also scored three runs in a 13-4 win over the Reds on Thursday.
After a day off Wednesday, Fowler made an auspicious return to the top of the order with a full line befitting the leadoff spot. The 32-year-old is still struggling with consistency at the plate in the early going, but he now has a pair of two-hit outings in his last three starts. While his average (.176) still resides well below the Mendoza Line, fantasy owners can take solace in the fact that Fowler got off to a similarly slow start in 2017 before finishing with a solid .264/.363/.488 line that included career bests in home runs (18) and RBI (64).
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Makes noise out of leadoff spot Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Fails to reach base•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hits first home run of 2018•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Breaks ice at plate Monday•
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...