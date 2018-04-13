Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Vintage leadoff effort Thursday

Fowler went 2-for-5 with an RBI from a bases-loaded walk and also scored three runs in a 13-4 win over the Reds on Thursday.

After a day off Wednesday, Fowler made an auspicious return to the top of the order with a full line befitting the leadoff spot. The 32-year-old is still struggling with consistency at the plate in the early going, but he now has a pair of two-hit outings in his last three starts. While his average (.176) still resides well below the Mendoza Line, fantasy owners can take solace in the fact that Fowler got off to a similarly slow start in 2017 before finishing with a solid .264/.363/.488 line that included career bests in home runs (18) and RBI (64).