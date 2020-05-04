Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Vote of confidence from McGee

Cardinals coach Willie McGee recently expressed confidence in Fowler's ability to up his performance once the regular season begins, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I don't count veterans out. Dexter, (Matt) Carpenter . . . I don't worry about their springs," McGee said. "They'll figure it out. They'll have to."

The veteran outfielder had generated an unsightly .097 average (3-for-31) in 12 Grapefruit League games before play was paused, but McGee draws upon his own experiences as a player and his first-hand knowledge of Fowler's talent to make his assessment. McGee, whose current responsibilities include overseeing the big-league club's outfielders, notes he learned to focus much more on process and gradually increasing his frequency of hard-hit balls as his spring training slates unfolded. As such, he feels Fowler, who slugged 44 extra-base hits (24 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs) and posted the second-highest hard-contact rate of his career (37.4 percent) in 2019, can eventually flip the switch once the games start to count. The 34-year-old may need to do just that to keep a significant role, however, as the Cardinals have a plethora of talented young outfielders that could all be viable options for manager Mike Shildt this season if rosters are expanded significantly as expected.