Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Walks four times Sunday
Fowler reached base five times, going 1-for-1 with four walks and a steal in Sunday's win over the Reds.
Though the one-hit day didn't do much for his average, which still sits below the Mendoza Line, it was a boon to his OBP and provided the opportunity for his second steal of the year. After getting bumped out of the leadoff spot before Saturday's game, Fowler has responded with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the two contests since, so the shakeup may be just what he needed to break out of the early season slump.
