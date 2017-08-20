Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Was available Saturday
Fowler (back) is feeling much better and says he was available off the bench Saturday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
It sounds like Fowler could be back in the lineup Sunday, and at the very least he should avoid a trip to the DL. Stephen Piscotty was added as a 26th man to provide extra outfield depth for the game in Williamsport, PA against the Pirates.
