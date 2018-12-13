Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Will get shot at redemption

The Cardinals are treating Fowler as the top option to be their Opening Day right fielder, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This has more to do with the $49.5 million the Cardinals owe Fowler over the next three years than anything else. Given that financial commitment and the fact he is one year removed from being a 2.5-win player and two years removed from being a 4.6-win player, it makes sense to give him the chance to earn everyday at-bats. Of course, if he picks up where he left off last season, when he hit .180/.278/.298 in 334 plate appearances, the Cardinals probably won't wait very long before turning to Tyler O'Neill. He missed the final two months of the season with a foot injury, but was cleared to resume baseball activities last week.