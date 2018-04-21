Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Will hit fifth Saturday
Fowler moved down to fifth in the order against the Reds on Saturday.
During all 16 of Fowler's starts this season, the outfielder has hit atop the order for the Cardinals, but manager Mike Matheny will look to switch things up in order to get some of his batters back on track. Matt Carpenter, who is hitting just .177 through 18 games, will man the leadoff spot while Fowler hits behind cleanup hitter Jose Martinez.
