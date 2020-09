The Pirates traded Robles to the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for international bonus pool money.

Robles topped out at the Double-A level in 2019, posting a 4.02 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 103 innings for the Pirates' affiliate in Altoona. The 22-year-old lefty is expected to fill a spot in the Triple-A Memphis or Double-A Springfield rotation for his new organization in 2021.