Leone was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Leone has a 7.14 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 29 MLB innings this season, but his numbers are dragged down somewhat by a May 5 outing when he gave up six earned runs while recording just two outs. He replaces Junior Fernandez, who was optioned to Triple-A, in the big-league bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories