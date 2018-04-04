Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Blows save against Brewers
Leone blew the save and took the loss on Tuesday, giving up two runs in his 1.1 innings of work as the Cardinals fell to the Brewers 5-4.
Leone had the Brewers down to their last strike but coughed up a 4-3 ninth-inning lead after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun in a wild 5-4 comeback victory for Milwaukee. Leone figures to have the closer job for the time being but the Cardinals' recent signing of Greg Holland will spell the end of his days in the role when he joins the big-league club.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Sees ninth-inning work Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Positioned for closing duties•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: No resolution on closing situation•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: May start season as closer•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Notches third save of spring•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: In closer battle•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...