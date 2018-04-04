Leone blew the save and took the loss on Tuesday, giving up two runs in his 1.1 innings of work as the Cardinals fell to the Brewers 5-4.

Leone had the Brewers down to their last strike but coughed up a 4-3 ninth-inning lead after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun in a wild 5-4 comeback victory for Milwaukee. Leone figures to have the closer job for the time being but the Cardinals' recent signing of Greg Holland will spell the end of his days in the role when he joins the big-league club.