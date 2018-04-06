Leone fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits and recording a pair of strikeouts.

He notched four outs on an efficient 18 pitches, 13 of which found the strike zone. Leone has sandwiched a pair of scoreless efforts around a ragged appearance against the Brewers on Tuesday in which he blew a save opportunity by allowing two earned runs on three hits over 1.1 innings. With projected closer Greg Holland set to tune up in the minors for a few games before making his 2018 debut, Leone may be afforded an additional save opportunity or two in the next week or so before likely reverting to a setup role.