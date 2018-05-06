Cardinals' Dominic Leone: DL move official
Leone (biceps) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Sunday's matchup against the Cubs.
Leone left Friday's matchup due to biceps cramping during warmups, and it was reported Saturday that the issue would land the reliever on the disabled list. That move became official Sunday morning, with the team calling up right-hander Mike Mayers in a corresponding move to provide bullpen depth.
