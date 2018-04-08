Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Earns first hold Saturday
Leone fired a scoreless sixth inning in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks, recording two strikeouts.
That's three strong outings in four appearances for Leone, who's also racked up a pair of strikeouts in each of his trips to the mound. Despite what appears will be a relative dearth of save opportunities behind closer Greg Holland, Leone's ability to miss bats and surprisingly sharp control thus far affords him solid upside, particularly in NL-only formats.
