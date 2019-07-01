Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Earns second career save
Leone picked up the save against the Padres on Sunday, retiring two batters -- one by strikeout -- in the eleventh inning.
Leone entered the game with a 7.40 ERA, so few expected to see his number called in a save situation. However, after the Cardinals burned through five relief pitchers (including current closer Carlos Martinez), Leone got the opportunity and made the most of it, needing only 12 pitches to retire both batters he faced to close out the game. Despite the successful conversion, don't expect Leone to see additional save opportunities in the near future -- he still carries an unsightly 7.20 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 23 relief appearances this season.
