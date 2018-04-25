Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Efficient in Tuesday appearance
Leone fired 1.1 scoreless frames in an extra-innings loss to the Mets on Tuesday, allowing a hit while recording a strikeout.
Leone got 10 of his 12 pitches into the strike zone while working at least one inning for the eighth time in 10 appearances. The 26-year-old right-hander has served as an effective middle-to-late-inning relief option for manager Mike Matheny for the majority of the season, now having generated five straight scoreless outings during which he's notched a win and two holds.
