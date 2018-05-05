Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Exits with bicep cramps
Leone exited Friday's win over the Cubs due to right bicep cramps, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Leone didn't actually throw a pitch in the contest, as he started cramping on the mound during his warm-up pitches. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue at this point, but the 26-year-old should still be considered day-to-day until evaluated Saturday.
