Leone exited Friday's win over the Cubs due to right bicep cramps, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Leone didn't actually throw a pitch in the contest, as he started cramping on the mound during his warm-up pitches. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue at this point, but the 26-year-old should still be considered day-to-day until evaluated Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories