Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Going through arm strengthening program
Leone (biceps) is undergoing a strengthening program for his arm due to atrophy he's experienced because of nerve issues, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Leone has been on the 60-day disabled list since May 30, but he's been sidelined since a May 5 outing in which he experienced spasms in his throwing arm. The reliever is waiting for full nerve regeneration in his arm before he resumes throwing, so his recovery timeline remains murky for the time being.
